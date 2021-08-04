media release: You’re invited! As part of our expression of Benedictine hospitality, we invite our communities, guests, friends, partners and the public to enjoy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

Join us Aug. 4 from 2:30-4:30 pm in the monastery building dining room for a heavenly, baked-from-scratch chocolate chip cookie.

Our chefs are known for their delicious meals using produce grown on the grounds and also their delicious cookies. While you’re at the monastery, feel free to walk in our beautiful restored prairie, oak savanna and woodlands.

Holy Wisdom Monastery, located in Middleton and overlooking Lake Mendota, is a non-denominational spirituality center and Benedictine monastery. The monastery’s main building is one of the highest rated eco-designed buildings in the country. The campus, situated on 130 acres of rolling prairie and woods, includes a lake, nature trails and two buildings used by groups for meeting and event space, overnight accommodations and meals. It is home to a women’s religious community, Sunday worshipping community and more. Additional information is available at HolyWisdomMonastery.org/.