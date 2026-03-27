media release: The UW-Madison Club Irish Dance team, Sláinte Irish Dancers, is proud to partner with the Collegiate Irish Dance Association to host the 2026 National Collegiate Irish Dance Championships.

Featuring college teams from across the country, the 2026 NCIDC will showcase both traditional and contemporary Irish dancing. Competition will begin with traditional set dances performed by soloists, and will continue with traditional céilí dancing. The top soloists will compete in a treble reel, and in the final competition of the day, each team will showcase original choreography set to modern music for the “Fun Dance”.

In addition to the competition, there will be performances by the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance and the Currach Irish Quadtet. The Collegiate Irish Dance Association and Sláinte Irish Dancers invite you for a day of exceptional dancing, engaging student choreography and the uplifting community of college Irish dance.

Event Schedule

TimeEvent

8:00 AMDoors Open

9:00 AMSolo Championship Round 1: Traditional Sets

10:30 AM4-Hands

11:30 AM8-Hands

12:30 PMSolo Championships Round 2: Treble Reels / AM Session Results / Comórtas Rince Céilí Nua Result

1:45 PMLunch Break

2:30 PMTrinity Academy of Irish Dance

2:45 PMFun Number Competition

3:45 PMThe Currach Irish Quadtet / Video Competition & Result / Fun Number Result

Tickets are on sale here.