National Coming Out Day Celebration
UW Gender & Sexuality Campus Center 716 Langdon St., UW Red Gym, Room 123, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
October 11, 9:00AM-6:00PM at the GSCC
Join the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center as we celebrate National Coming Out Day. Filled with events all day and activities, the GSCC wants to show and let you know how loved and supported you are before, now, and after coming out. You are never alone and you should join the GSCC to celebrate the joy of being yourself with trivia, swag, snacks, and more!
Schedule:
Coffee & Croissants 9:00AM-10:00AM at the GSCC
Love, Simon: 10:00AM-12:00PM at the GSCC
Swag Out: 12:00PM-12:45PM on Library Mall
NCOD Trivia: 1:00PM-1:45PM at the GSCC
Coming out Cupcakes: 2:00PM-3:00PM at the GSCC
Coming Out Workshop: 5:00PM-6:00PM at the GSCC
Hearts and Crafts: 3:00PM-5:00PM at the GSCC
Queer Students of Faith: 6:30PM-7:30PM at The Crossing
For more information, check out Facebook here.
All Gender and Sexuality Campus Center events are free. The Red Gym is wheelchair accessible. Any videos will be screened with captions. All events with food will have vegan and gluten-free options. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.