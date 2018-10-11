press release: National Coming Out Day Celebration

October 11, 9:00AM-6:00PM at the GSCC

Join the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center as we celebrate National Coming Out Day. Filled with events all day and activities, the GSCC wants to show and let you know how loved and supported you are before, now, and after coming out. You are never alone and you should join the GSCC to celebrate the joy of being yourself with trivia, swag, snacks, and more!

Schedule:

Coffee & Croissants 9:00AM-10:00AM at the GSCC

Love, Simon: 10:00AM-12:00PM at the GSCC

Swag Out: 12:00PM-12:45PM on Library Mall

NCOD Trivia: 1:00PM-1:45PM at the GSCC

Coming out Cupcakes: 2:00PM-3:00PM at the GSCC

Coming Out Workshop: 5:00PM-6:00PM at the GSCC

Hearts and Crafts: 3:00PM-5:00PM at the GSCC

Queer Students of Faith: 6:30PM-7:30PM at The Crossing

For more information, check out Facebook here.

------

All Gender and Sexuality Campus Center events are free. The Red Gym is wheelchair accessible. Any videos will be screened with captions. All events with food will have vegan and gluten-free options. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.