National Day of Action for Medicaid

media release: On September 6, the Nonviolent Medicaid Army will mobilize across the country to demand an end to the Medicaid cutoffs currently underway and those coming, and an expansion of healthcare to all. Rallies and speakouts will be held in more than 12 states at various locations selected to publicly expose the impact of Medicaid cuts and the ongoing attacks on healthcare, and provide an entry point for people to get organized.

Locally, there will be an event held on Saturday, September 6, starting at 2 pm in Monroe, Wisconsin, with singing, sharing healthcare stories and marching around the Historic Courthouse Square which organizers say will highlight the thousands of people in Wisconsin who do not have access to the healthcare they deserve or who at are at risk of losing their access to healthcare.

The Nonviolent Medicaid Army knows that Medicaid cuts equal death. The network’s “Medicaid cut-offs Organizing Drive” sprang into action with the ending of pandemic protections under President Biden, which resulted in 25 million people purged from healthcare. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, at least one quarter of those people are still without care. “We just lived through one Medicaid purge and now we’re heading into another. Healthcare cuts mean delayed care, denied care, and death,” remarked Kelly Smith of the NVMA-NY.

With the passage of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” for billionaires, millions more will be purged from Medicaid and it will be increasingly difficult for people to get the healthcare they need to survive, let alone thrive. Medicaid cuts will also result in hospital closures, impacting both rural, suburban, and urban communities while health care companies put profit before people’s lives.

The Nonviolent Medicaid Army, born out of state-level healthcare organizing led by the poor and dispossessed, is uniting those on or excluded from Medicaid into an independent political force in the U.S. today. Actions will take place in states such as Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Vermont.

Earlier this year, Julie from Wisconsin shared her story with the Joint Committee on Finance as they decided again to reject the proposed expansion to Medicaid - “ In the richest country, we have to beg for medical help, put away any pride and lean on social movements in order to have our cries heard. This inequality is killing us, we're bleeding out slowly, and all we get are shrugs from politicians who make these life-saving or life-taking policies. Ask them why they don't care about the people they're supposed to represent; call them out on the suffering they're watching or refuse to watch; remind them that we'll vote them out.“