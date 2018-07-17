press release: Tuesday, July 17, 8:00 AM, City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

When:

The Madison City Clerk’s Office, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition and the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired will have a press conference to promote registration of voters with disabilities and disability access to polling places. At the press event, different avenues for voters of all abilities to cast their ballot will be highlighted.

For more information on the Wisconsin’s activities during National Disability Voter Registration Week, visit http://disabilityvote.org/ ndvrw-2018

To register online to vote in Wisconsin, go to http://myvote.wi.gov