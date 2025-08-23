National Dog Day
to
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Join us on Saturday, August 23rd from 1pm – 5pm to celebrate National Dog Day with Doundrins Distilling and Brown Paws Rescue! $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Brown Paws Rescue. Leashed dogs welcome! Free gift bags will be provided for the first 40 dogs.
Event Highlights:
-Photo station with props to snap a photo with your pup
-Paint Your Pet activity
-Local vendors on-site, including doggie nail trims
-Bake sale with human and dog-friendly goodies
-Meet adoptable dogs from Brown Paws Rescue
-Raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing
Bring your dog, your friends, and your family to enjoy an afternoon of great drinks, food, and community. Whether you’re looking to adopt, support rescue efforts, or just enjoy a day out with your pup, this event is for you. No registration required, just stop by and celebrate with us!