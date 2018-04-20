National Educator Day of Action for Gun Reform
Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: On Friday, April 20, educators around the country will engage in the National
Educator Day of Action in remembrance of the nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine
massacre. As educators across the Madison participate in a variety of ways, Madison Teachers
Inc. will punctuate this day long action with a rally at the WI Capitol at 4:30 pm April 20, 2018
When: April 20, 2018 4:30 pm, Wisconsin Capitol, State Street steps
Who: Madison Teachers Inc.
What: Madison teachers will gather as a culminating activity to the National Educator Day of
Action for Gun Reform.