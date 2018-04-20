press release: On Friday, April 20, educators around the country will engage in the National

Educator Day of Action in remembrance of the nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine

massacre. As educators across the Madison participate in a variety of ways, Madison Teachers

Inc. will punctuate this day long action with a rally at the WI Capitol at 4:30 pm April 20, 2018

When​: April 20, 2018 4:30 pm, Wisconsin Capitol, State Street steps

Who: ​Madison Teachers Inc.

What: ​Madison teachers will gather as a culminating activity to the National Educator Day of

Action for Gun Reform.