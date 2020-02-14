RSVP for NEH Application-Writing Workshop

press release: The College of Letters & Science and the Institute for Research in the Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are pleased to announce that on Thursday, February 20, 2020, Mary Macklem, senior program officer from the NEH, will be holding a series of application-writing workshops on the UW-Madison campus. These workshops, for applications for NEH fellowships and other funding, are open to faculty, students, and staff from UW-Madison and all other regional institutions of higher education, as well as cultural institutions (libraries, museums, etc.), public humanities groups, and independent scholars. In the morning, the first workshop session provides an overview of NEH programs and grant opportunities. The second session focuses on writing a competitive application for peer review. In the afternoon, Mary Macklem will be available to meet with applicants in brief (15-20 minute) one-on-one meetings.

All events are free, but registration is required, both for the general morning sessions and for the afternoon one-on-one sessions. To register, please fill out the form available here by Friday, February 14, 2020.

SCHEDULE:

Morning Sessions

Room 313, Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Registration, informal meet-and-greet

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.: Welcome, introductions

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Session 1: Overview of NEH programs and special initiatives

10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Questions, comment period

10:30 a.m. – 10:45 p.m.: Break

10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Session 2: Strategies for writing competitive applications

2:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Questions, comment period

Afternoon Sessions

Room 211, Institute for Research in the Humanities, University Club Building, 432 East Campus Mall, Madison, WI 53706