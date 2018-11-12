National Family Caregiver Month

press release: Program: November 12, Sequoya Library

Time: 5-5:45 Suzanne Bottum-Jones will be talking about how to make the holidays special for people living with dementia.

5:45-6:15 Dr. Nathaniel Chin will join Suzanne in a panel discussion about dementia.

6:30-7 p.m. Reading from the Children’s Book “Nice to Meet You Again” empowering children to find joy in spending time with loved ones with dementia.

Sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center and the Area Agency on Aging