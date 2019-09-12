National Guard Bureau Public Meeting

press release: Draft F-35A environmental impact statement analysis available for public comment

The National Guard Bureau is holding a public meeting for the F-35A aircraft bed down at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin on Sept. 12. An open house will occur from 5-6:30 p.m. where the public can learn about the proposal, talk to National Guard Bureau representatives, and provide written comments about the proposal. From 6:30-8 p.m. there will be a formal presentation by the National Guard Bureau and representatives of the 115th Fighter Wing. The National Guard Bureau has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate the potential environmental consequences from the proposed bed down of 18 F-35A aircraft at two of five alternative locations:

· 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin

· 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho

· 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, Florida

· 127th Wing, Harrison Township, Michigan

· 187th Fighter Wing, Montgomery, Alabama

A public comment period will take place from Aug. 9-Sept. 27, during which time the public is invited to review the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and provide their comments on the analysis in writing or at the public meetings. A public meeting will be held at each alternative location in August or September of 2019. These meetings are a forum for the National Guard Bureau to collect public comments and concerns regarding the potential environmental impacts of the proposal. All relevant comments received during the comment period will be reviewed and incorporated, as appropriate, into the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Air Force consideration during its decision-making process.

Please forward your comments to F-35A EIS Project Manager, NGB/A4AM, Shepperd Hall, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews MD 20762-5157. Please call Public Affairs at 608-245-4395 with any questions.

You may also download a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement and submit comments via the project website at www.ANGF35EIS.com or via e-mail at usaf.jbanafw.ngb-a4-nepa- comments@mail.mil.