National Haiku Day Celebration

media release: Join us for a celebration of the National Haiku Day on Friday, April 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Center in Madison, 1625 Northport Dr. This event is presented by the Segoe Poets to honor Wisconsin's heritage of haiku and feature local poets reading original works. A short workshop/open mic will follow.

Contact the Segoe Poets at 608 233-3576 with any questions.