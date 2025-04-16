National Healthcare Decisions Day

media release: The LGBTQ 50+ Alliance would like to invite you to learn about Advanced Planning. Join us on Wednesday, April 16th at 4:30 at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center to learn how to plan ahead to take charge of your future health care.

An accident, injury, or serious illness can happen to anyone at any time. Do you know who will speak for you if you become unable to speak for yourself? Do your loved ones and chosen family know your health care values and priorities? Our speaker, Matt Hargrove, will help guide you through the process. Matt is completing his internship with the Guardianship Program of Dane County’s Adult Protective Services. Having seen first-hand the challenges that people face when they don’t have advanced directives in place, Matt will share education and assistance to help attendees understand:

Health Care Power of Attorney

Durable Power of Attorney for Finances

Supported Decision Making

Guardianship of Person

Guardianship of Estate

“As a queer person, I would like to present these topics to LGBTQ+ older adults who are not often brought into these conversations,” shares Matt. Matt will also have a colleague join us to witness signatures on Powers of Attorney documents while you’re here.