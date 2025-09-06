media release: Celebrate National Hummingbird Day with SOS Save Our Songbirds on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison. The event includes free carousel rides for the kids, hands-on activities, and a chance to see new window treatments preventing hummingbirds and other birds from flying into carousel windows.

SOS Save Our Songbirds is teaming up with the zoo to offer this special pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flamingo Plaza on the south side of the zoo. SOS will give away 400 tokens to kids for free carousel or train rides while supplies last.

Kids and adults also can learn about hummingbirds and their important place as pollinators in their ecosystems. They can enjoy hands-on activities for the kids, learn how to care for them, and take home free supplies to help make homes hummingbird friendly!