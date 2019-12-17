National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989). Starring Chevy Chase, Beveryl D’Angelo and Juliette Lewis. It’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon. Comedy. Rated PG-13. 97 minutes.

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Holidays, Movies
608-266-6581
