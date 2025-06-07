National Learn To Row Day

to

Camp Randall Rowing Club 617 N Shore Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Join us for a fun community event (June 7th 12 PM-2 PM) to learn more about rowing! Try an erg, learn about the programs available for youth in our community (scholarship options available) and enjoy some free Ian’s pizza. Camp Randall Rowing Club and US Rowing’s mission is to provide “A Seat in the Boat for Everyone.”

Info

Health & Fitness, Kids & Family
to
