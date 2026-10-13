National Mustard Museum 40th Anniversary

media release: The National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a baseball-themed event on Saturday, October 24, from 12:00 to 3:00 pm, featuring free hot dogs, a special ceremony, and the debut of an exhibit on the history of the museum. The celebration marks 40 years since founder and curator Barry Levenson’s late-night grocery store visit following the Boston Red Sox’s crushing 1986 World Series loss inspired his mustard collection.

The new exhibit will bring the museum’s journey to life, from its early years in nearby Mount Horeb to its present location in downtown Middleton. It will feature clippings, photos, major media coverage, old catalogs and more, all tied together with humor and whimsy. Mustard splats will highlight famous Barry quotes, including “Best way to remove a mustard stain on your shirt? Scissors!”

A formal ceremony at 1:00 pm will feature the acclaimed Martin Luther College Choir singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” with Cracker Jacks (of course!) for all listeners. The ceremony will include short tributes by local officials, including Mari Olson, director of tourism for Visit Middleton, Wisconsin’s Janis Ringhand of Ringhand’s Mustards, and other longtime museum supporters who the museum has profoundly impacted. The ceremony will close with beloved Barry Levenson leading everyone in the Poupon U. Fight Song!

The event will also feature free hot dogs from Usinger’s of Milwaukee, served with two ceremonial 40th anniversary mustard options – Caplansky’s Ballpark Mustard and Raye’s Top Dog Mustard, along with plenty more great mustards for all to enjoy. These anniversary logo-emblazoned mustards will also be available for purchase while supplies last, with 100% of their proceeds supporting the nonprofit museum. Free 3-inch round 40th anniversary stickers will also be given to all attendees.

The event is part of the museum’s “$40 for 40 Years” anniversary campaign, which supports the nonprofit’s mission and helps keep admission free. Supporters can text Dijon to 53-555 to receive the donation link or visit givebutter.com/nmm40for40.

About The National Mustard Museum

The National Mustard Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization funded entirely by donations from generous supporters and run by dedicated volunteers. The museum is the golden summit for mustard lovers of all ages and home to the world’s largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia. And the best part? Admission is free. Forty years. Thousands of mustards. Countless visitors. One very special museum. To learn more, please visit mustardmuseum.org or follow along on Instagram @nationalmustardmuseum and Facebook @MustardMuseum.