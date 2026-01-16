National Mustard Museum Open House

media release: The National Mustard Museum is proud to announce a special open house celebration honoring the world-renowned mustards of Edmond Fallot. Taking place Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 12–4 p.m., this flavorful event invites guests to explore the vibrant world of traditional French mustard-making and enjoy an afternoon filled with tasting, learning, and community fun.

Visitors will enjoy a curated selection of delicious mustard-themed bites, offering a chance to taste the craftsmanship that has made Fallot an international favorite. Guests can also stroll through the featured Edmond Fallot exhibit, where they’ll learn about the brand’s historic and artisanal mustard-making process—still rooted in the classic stone-ground method.

To support the Museum’s mission, the event will include a mustard-themed raffle, silent auction items featuring Fallot mustards, and special gift baskets. All proceeds help sustain the nonprofit museum and its ongoing efforts to preserve and share the rich history of mustard.

The open house will be held at the National Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562. Admission is free and open to all mustard lovers, food enthusiasts, and curious visitors.

For those unable to attend, supporters can still contribute to the Museum’s mission by donating online.