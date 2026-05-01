media release: Join us for a lecture: The National Native American Veterans Memorial: Honoring the Military Service of Native Americans with Rachelle B. Pablo (Diné), museum specialist with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. She will discuss the making of the National Native American Veterans Memorial that opened on November 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C., and the enduring legacy of Indigenous military service.

This tribute to Native heroes at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian recognizes for the first time on a national scale the distinguished service of Native Americans in every branch of the U.S. military. Simple and powerful, timeless and inclusive, the memorial creates an interactive yet intimate space for gathering, remembrance, reflection, and healing. It welcomes and honors Native American veterans and their families, and educates the public about their extraordinary contributions.

This lecture at the Fluno Center on the UW-Madison Campus is free and part of the Making History, Making Change Lecture Series. It is organized by Smithsonian Affiliations as part of the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: 250. It is supported in part by the Dreier Family, Johanna and Ken Kim Family, Vaishali Shah Chadha and Family, and Michael Vu & Meridel Bulle-Vu.