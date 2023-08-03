MPD National Night Out

media release: Thursday August from 5p-8p: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT (NNO). We will have 2 events in this District for the community to come out an enjoy. Both events are from 5p-8p with one in Peace Park (State St) and Orton Park (Spaight St). In partnership with the BID and DMI, there will be balloons, music, UWPD, MFD and more at Peace Park. The Orton Park event will feature a community safety walk and refreshments at the end. The 30 minute walk is for anyone wanting to walk the neighborhood (or pushed in a stroller) with the police. Afterward we will have refreshments, Park Rangers and MFD. Please join us.