National Night Out Madison

media release: National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The Madison Police Department will be hosting neighborhoods across the city with the main event being outside Warner Park on Aug. 5.

What to Expect

Each location will feature family-friendly fun, food, games, community resources, and opportunities to engage with neighborhood leaders and your local officers. These events are a great way to meet neighbors, enjoy summer outdoors, and show support for community safety initiatives.

The Midtown Police District is excited to invite all officers, professional staff, and community members to this year's National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, August 5, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at two wonderful neighborhood locations. We're proud to be partnering with local organizations to host two community events:

Luna's Grocery – 2010 Red Arrow Trail

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Partners: Luna's Grocery, The Derby Apartments, The Allied Neighborhood Association, The Allied Wellness Center

Westmorland Park – 4114 Tokay Blvd

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Partners: Westmorland Neighborhood Association, Midvale Heights Community Association

South Madison Events:

"United We Stand, Together We Thrive" a resource and family filled day at Penn Park

Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025

Location: Penn Park 2101 Fisher Street

Time: 4pm-7pm Partners: Safe Communities, Kings Cuts, Kona Ice, Expo, UWHealth Carbone Cancer Center, Cancer Health Disparities Center, MCPF, Goodman Library and more.

"Back To School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party"

Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025

Location: SSM Health South Campus 1211 Fish Hatchery Road

Time: 4pm-7pm

Partners: (Hosted by SSM), MCPF, Pick n' Save, Edgewood University, Atwood Creamery and more.

James Madison Park

Tuesday, 8/5 4-7pm

- Our neighborhood officers will be there with freebies like stickers, frisbees, and books for kids

- The motorcycle unit, mounted patrol, and K-9 units will stop by during the event

- Madison Park Rangers, Safe Communities, Henry Vilas Zoo, Madison Community Policing Foundation, and other organizations will be present