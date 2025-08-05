National Night Out

media release: "National Night Out" is an annual community-building campaign that fosters relationships between community partners, neighborhoods, and law enforcement. There will be food, music, resources, and dancing.  This is a great opportunity to come together!

Two Highlighted South Madison Events:

"United We Stand, Together We Thrive" a resource and family filled day at Penn Park

  • Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025
  • Location: Penn Park 2101 Fisher Street
  • Time: 4pm-7pm  Partners: Safe Communities, Kings Cuts, Kona Ice, Expo, UWHealth Carbone Cancer Center, Cancer Health Disparities Center, MCPF, Goodman Library and more.   

"Back To School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party" 

  • Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025
  • Location: SSM Health South Campus 1211 Fish Hatchery Road
  • Time: 4pm-7pm 
  • Partners: (Hosted by SSM), MCPF, Pick n' Save, Edgewood University, Atwood Creamery and more.

