media release: "National Night Out" is an annual community-building campaign that fosters relationships between community partners, neighborhoods, and law enforcement. There will be food, music, resources, and dancing. This is a great opportunity to come together!

Two Highlighted South Madison Events:

"United We Stand, Together We Thrive" a resource and family filled day at Penn Park

Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025

Location: Penn Park 2101 Fisher Street

Time: 4pm-7pm Partners: Safe Communities, Kings Cuts, Kona Ice, Expo, UWHealth Carbone Cancer Center, Cancer Health Disparities Center, MCPF, Goodman Library and more.

"Back To School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party"