National Night Out
media release: "National Night Out" is an annual community-building campaign that fosters relationships between community partners, neighborhoods, and law enforcement. There will be food, music, resources, and dancing. This is a great opportunity to come together!
Two Highlighted South Madison Events:
"United We Stand, Together We Thrive" a resource and family filled day at Penn Park
- Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025
- Location: Penn Park 2101 Fisher Street
- Time: 4pm-7pm Partners: Safe Communities, Kings Cuts, Kona Ice, Expo, UWHealth Carbone Cancer Center, Cancer Health Disparities Center, MCPF, Goodman Library and more.
"Back To School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party"
- Date: Tuesday August 5, 2025
- Location: SSM Health South Campus 1211 Fish Hatchery Road
- Time: 4pm-7pm
- Partners: (Hosted by SSM), MCPF, Pick n' Save, Edgewood University, Atwood Creamery and more.
