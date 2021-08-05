media release: The city of Sun Prairie will once again host its National Night Out celebration on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5–8 pm in Downtown Sun Prairie in Cannery Square (across Main Street from City Hall at 300 E. Main St.). National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. This event enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Attendees are encouraged and invited to interact directly with one another and city employees. Furthermore, it provides an excellent opportunity to bring city services and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This year’s event will once again feature staff, vehicles, and equipment from a wide array of public safety agencies, including:

• Sun Prairie Police Department

• Sun Prairie EMS

• Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department

• Sun Prairie Public Works Department

• Sun Prairie Wastewater Department

• Sun Prairie Media Center

• Sun Prairie Library

• Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department

• Dane County Sheriff’s Office

• ...and more!

For more information on other police outreach events being held in the future, please go to https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/713/News-Data and follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/) and Twitter (@sunprairiepd).