media release: Join the West Madison Good Neighbor Project at Westmorland Park on August 3 from 5-8 pm for an exciting evening of outdoor fun at the National Night Out event. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with local Police Officers in our neighborhood who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

Enjoy a variety of activities such as games, music, and engaging conversations with fellow community members. Indulge in delicious food from the Taco Bar and quench your thirst with refreshing drinks. Don't forget to save room for dessert! Please note that food and drinks will be available while supplies last.

Come and join us for a memorable evening of camaraderie and celebration!