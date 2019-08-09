press release: On August 9, Madison Area Rehabilitation Centers, a nonprofit organization that supports adults with disabilities is holding a fundraiser to raise money to allow for more art therapy, music therapy, community outings, and more visitors to our 6 programs in the Madison area. 100% of the funds raised will go towards this goal. We will have food, a DJ and a silent auction to raise money for our activities. Silent auction items include Brewers tickets behind the Brewers Dugout, an overnight stay and round of golf for two, multiple restaurant gift cards, and more! This is the first National Nonprofit Day event we have held in our 67 years of business and we hope to be able to expand activities for the nearly 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities we support in our day programing.

