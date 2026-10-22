National Peace Walk: Milwaukee to Madison

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media release; Come welcome National Peace Walk 2026 to Madison! 

Monday-Friday, October 19-23

• Join for any segment of the walk along the Glacial State  Drumlin Trail from Milwaukee to Madison. 

• We will arrange carpools for day walkers to and from Madison  at the beginning and end of each segment, departing from  Madison around 8:00am. 

Saturday, October 24t

9:00am (12.5 mi): Olde Town Coffee House (218 S Main St, Cottage Grove) 

11:00am (8.75 mi): Kwik Trip (6525 Kilpatrick Ln)

1:00pm (6.5 mi): Cottage Cafe (915 Atlas Ave)

2:30pm (4 mi): Jenifer St. Market (2038 Jenifer St) 

4:00pm (2 mi): State Capitol, South Side (2 E Main St)

5:30pm: Madison Friends Meeting (1705 Roberts Ct) 

**Note: times are estimates. Please RSVP, info below, so we know when and where to expect you.**

What to Bring 

• Water 

• Food 

• Weather-appropriate clothing 

• Anything else you’ll want!  

**Note: Bring enough supplies for the full time you’re joining.** 

Contact 

• RSVP - fill out this form https://bit.ly/4jmTiU9 or contact Anthony at [email protected]  for more details, to arrange rides, or to inquire about joining the walk for multiple days. 

Info

Politics & Activism
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