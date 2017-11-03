press release: Seven outstanding community leaders have been chosen as honorees at the upcoming National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon. The event, presented by CUNA Mutual Foundation, Madison Community Foundation, and National Guardian Life Insurance Company with additional support from Overture Center for the Arts, will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at the Overture Center in Madison. National Philanthropy Day is in its 30th year and is organized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Greater Madison Chapter. The event brings together more than 400 guests each year to recognize the critical role philanthropy plays in our community and honor those who make a difference.

The AFP Greater Madison Chapter is pleased to announce the names of the following seven honorees who will be recognized at the 30th Annual National Philanthropy Awards on November 3, 2017:

Outstanding Small Business: Mounds Pet Food Warehouse. Nominated by: Dane County Humane Society

Outstanding Business: ETC. Nominated by: American Players Theatre

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: UnityPoint Health-Meriter Foundation. Nominated by: Meriter's Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Hospital

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Connie Beam, Senior Advisor, Planned Giving, Wisconsin Public Radio. Nominated by: Wisconsin Public Radio

Outstanding Individual Philanthropists: Susan and Andy North. Nominated by: UW Carbone Cancer Center

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Rick Langer. Nominated by: Agrace

Lifetime Achievement: Dale and Lila Mathwich.

Nominated by: Olbrich Botanical Society, United Way of Dane County, American Family Children’s Hospital & UW Health

About National Philanthropy Day: National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy—and those people active in the philanthropic community—have made to our lives, our communities, and our world. This year marks the 30th event for the AFP Greater Madison Chapter. The luncheon gives the entire community the opportunity to celebrate remarkable contributions—and the people and organizations making a difference—that make the Madison region so extraordinary