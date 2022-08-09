× Expand Paulius Musteikis DJ Shotski with turntable and polka records. DJ Shotski

media release: Join local printmaking collective Polka! Press for a fundraiser at Dark Horse ArtBar for National Polka Day on Tuesday, August 9, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. The event will feature Madison’s favorite polka DJ, DJ Shotski, who will be spinning vintage Midwestern polka records.

There will also be live printing demos! Print your own polka themed tote bag for $15, enter to win a mystery print grab bag, purchase art from Polka! members ,or just come to listen to some tunes and sample a specialty cocktail. Beloved local artists and fellow Polka! Members, Broadside Print & Design and Bernie & Zuzu, will also be selling prints. Bring some friends to come take in the polka music and Polka! prints!

More DJ Shotski news:

Radio station WVMO-FM 98.7 will soon welcome a new polka DJ to the airwaves.

On Sunday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. “Polka Time” will broadcast with host Stacy Harbaugh who plays music under the name of DJ Shotski. The program will feature all-vinyl recordings of Dutchmen-style polkas from Wisconsin and the upper Midwest.

“I’m thrilled to bring vintage polka records to the airwaves on WVMO,” said Harbaugh. “I believe polka culture is alive and well in Wisconsin, and playing old records for new audiences is something I can do to keep polka music a part of what makes Wisconsin such a wonderful place to live.”

“Polka Time” can be heard at 98.7 FM in Monona and on Madison’s east side on Sunday night from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. It streams online at my.monona.com and where available through radio streaming apps. The show rebroadcasts the following Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m.

Harbaugh began learning how to use turntables as a creative hobby during the coronavirus pandemic. She launched her DJ Shotski venture as a way to bring community members back together through the happy sounds of polka music. Since she was first mentioned in the Wisconsin State Journal in January, 2021, she’s been featured in Madison Magazine and interviewed on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Central Time.

DJ Shotski is also one of only a few female polka DJs in the United States, as well as one of the few DJs who specializes in Dutchmen-style recordings. In a 2017 study that surveyed polka DJs, 94% of survey respondents identified as white and 91% identified as men. Only 2.4% of respondents said they played German (or Dutchmen) style music.

Harbaugh has volunteered in community radio for many years as a Thursday night host of WORT-FM’s Local News, and has also hosted A Public Affair, has served as a substitute host for DJ Kayla Kush’s 2 Dub reggae program, and has hosted several all-vinyl Access Hours.

DJ Shotski will take over for longtime host of Down Home Dairyland, Rick March. March is the author of Polka in the Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka.

Learn more about DJ Shotski at djshotski.com.