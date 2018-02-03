press release: You're invited for our second annual celebration of National Poop Day (observed)! Through a full day of poop-themed programming, including storybook readings of Everyone Poops to examining animal scat under the microscope, to crafting "unicorn poop"; we will explore an aspect of human life that’s important to our daily health, and which also claims an outsized share of attention in the world of small children. Free with museum admission. No registration is required.

Highlights (or, depending on one’s perspective, lowlights) of the day will include:

Everybody Poops Wildernest Story Time

Enjoy a reading of the international bestseller Everyone Poops by Taro Gomi to kick off the day at 10 a.m.

Possible-opolis Investigation Stations

Wonderful World of Poop: What is poop and where does it come from? 10 a.m.-noon

Learn about the human digestive system with UW Medical School students (time TBA)

Learn about our city’s waste-handling systems with a guest from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 2-4 p.m.

Unicorn Poop Factory, 2:30-4 p.m.

Art Studio

Craft with elephant dung paper (while supplies last), 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Craft a digestive system for a museum friend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rooftop Clubhouse