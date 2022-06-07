press release: Join the League at 6:30 p.m. June 7 to learn more about the National Popular Vote! In the first of four webinars, “The National Popular Vote: What, Why and How?," Eileen Reavey from National Popular Vote will teach us just that--the what, why and how of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. There will be time at the end to take audience questions.

Eileen co-founded the grassroots advocacy group campaigning for Oregon to pass the National Popular Vote bill in 2016. She now works to apply those organizing lessons in other states as National Popular Vote’s National Grassroots Director. She works on building momentum and support for this issue nationwide, and on training volunteers to be organizers and informed advocates for the cause.

For those who cannot make the live events in this series, the recordings will be posted to the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin’s YouTube page and website. Follow the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin on social media to stay up-to-date on future events.

The three additional webinars in this series include:

The National Popular Vote: Dispelling the Partisan Myth at 6:30 p.m. on June 29

The National Popular Vote: Other States’ Stories at 6:30 p.m. on July 27

National Popular Vote: Getting It Done in Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. on September 14