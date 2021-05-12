ONLINE: National Popular Vote

press release: The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is excited to invite you to join us in learning about the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact on May 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Joining us in this discussion is Eileen Reavy, the grass roots director for the nonprofit organization National Popular Vote, Representative Gary Hebl, who will discuss the the bill’s progress in the Wisconsin Legislature, and Dr. Barbara Klein, who will tell us about the history of LWVUS' support of the National Popular Vote and the work of its task force. And of course, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion!

The National Popular Vote Bill guarantees the presidency to the candidate who wins the most votes nationwide, which is not how our presidential electoral system works now. Currently, Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in the state. Votes for the second-place candidate, even in a close race and even if they are for the national popular vote winner, are ignored. The National Popular Vote will fix that. Fifteen States plus Washington DC have already passed the bill, amounting to 196 electoral votes- only 74 away from the 270 electoral votes required to activate the law. By passing the bill, Wisconsin can add its 10 electoral votes, bringing the nation closer to one person, one vote.