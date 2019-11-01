National Runaway Prevention Month Kick-off

press release: November was established as National Runaway Prevention Month (NRPM) by the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) in 2002 after the landmark White House Conference on Exploited and Runaway Children. The goals of NRPM are:

To raise awareness of the runaway and homeless youth crisis and the issues these young people face.

To educate the public about solutions and the role they can play in ending youth homelessness.

NRPM is a public awareness campaign designed to “Shine a Light” on the experiences runaway and homeless youth face every day and to bring awareness about the resources available to support youth in crisis and those experiencing homelessness.

It is estimated that approximately 300 youth in Dane County couch-surf, sleep in cars or stay with unsafe strangers every night. Homeless youth are at higher risk of physical abuse, sexual exploitation, mental health problems, substance abuse, or worse. Roughly 75% of these youth have already or will drop out of school. Please join in on this community effort of helping the youth in Dane County find a way out of homelessness.

Briarpatch Youth Services has been the primary agency providing services to runaway and homeless youth in Dane County for many years. In October 2015, Briarpatch opened the first and only shelter for youth ages 12-17. The 8-bed shelter serves as a temporary safe place where youth can stay as long as 28 days while working with counselors to find safe living alternatives, with the goal of reuniting them with family if this is determined to be a safe choice. The staff at Briarpatch encourage youth to remain in school and provide individual and family counseling and connections with other resources as needed.

Green is the designated color as stated by the NRS. In order to raise awareness and educate the public, Briarpatch is displaying 300 green flags on our property, 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison, WI. These 300 flags represent the 300 youth who are homeless in Dane County every night. Signs will accompany the flags with data in relation to circumstances that surround youth homelessness. Green lights will illuminate the Briarpatch Youth Services building. Flags and lights will be displayed throughout the month of November.

Neighboring businesses are supporting the agency in recognition of the campaign. There are activities planned throughout the month to raise awareness and educate community members about the trauma and issues of youth homelessness. Quartz Health Solutions, Inc. is holding a donation drive for urgent needs of Briarpatch, such as new undergarments, hair products, gift cards and bus passes. An information presentation will accompany this drive to educate the Quartz employees about Briarpatch and youth homelessness in Dane County.

Delta Beer Lab has chosen Briarpatch as their monthly nonprofit to support. Delta staff support local nonprofits on a monthly basis, donating back all tips and donations received to an organization of their choice. Briarpatch will hold the National Runaway Prevention Month kickoff at Delta Beer Lab on Friday, November, 1st at 5:30 pm, at which time Delta Beer Lab staff present the proceeds to their October recipient, Habitat for Humanity. Other activities are scheduled at Delta throughout the month of November to help raise funds, including a Brat Fry on Friday, November 22 from 4-7 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. Briarpatch encourages any opportunities to educate the community on issues related to homelessness of youth and young adults.

For more information, visit the Briarpatch Youth Services’ website at https://youthsos.org/