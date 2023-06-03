media release: Your hosts, the Friends of Blue Mounds State Park (Friends) and the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club (4 Lakes Group), will welcome you, your family and friends to a fun day at the park with something for all ages to enjoy.

It's a day to recognize the wonderful trails that are in our region and outdoor access for all. On Saturday June 3rd, state park entry fees are waived. So it’s a great day to get out to one of our local gems.

Here’s some of the activities that you can participate in:

Events and activities requiring registration:

Morning trail run hosted by the Friends. There will be 2 runs, a 10K and a 18K run starting at 8:30 and 8:40 AM. Bib pick up in the morning starting at 7:30. This run is limited to 345 participants and pre registration is required. To learn more, go to (link coming soon) There will be drawings for giveaways and awards.

Family nature hike at 11:30 and 1:30. Hike will be about 30 min and will include a nature treasure hunt. Pre Registration requested. To learn more or to register use this link: (link coming soon)

Longer hike exploring the park at 1 PM. The hike will be about 90 min of intermediate difficulty. Pre Registration requested. To learn more or to register, use this link: (link coming soon - watch https://www.sierraclub.org/wisconsin/four-lakes/blog/2023/04/national-trails-day-june-3rd-2023)

Activities available all day

Camping demo including tents that can be explored as well as set up, different types of stoves and first aid kits as well as practical information on where to find camping gear

Learn how to build a campfire

Bring your own kite to fly on the top of the mound

Try your hand at knot tying

Learn about the every kid outdoors program for free entry for 4th graders and their families to National Park properties

Learn how you can be a friend and steward to Blue Mounds State Park

Other activities

Join a Yoga class on top of Blue Mounds at 11 AM

Bike the park trails or Military Ridge Trail (access to the park trails will be limited until the trail run finishes around 11:30 A

Swim in the Blue Mounds State Park pool (entry fee)

To Volunteer:

We need volunteers to:

- Help with a camping demo including tents and cook sets

- Pass out information on where to find lightly used or less expensive recreation gear

- Let visitors know about the National Park Every Kid Outdoors pass

- Support the Friends morning trail run

and more...

For more information, contact: Liz Wessel, lizard59sc@yahoo.com, 608-238-9934