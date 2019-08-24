press release: On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the City of Madison will join hundreds of communities nationwide in celebrating National Voter Registration Day.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan celebration of democracy focused on facilitating the right to vote.

Voters who have moved and have updated their name and address with the Division of Motor Vehicles have a convenient option for celebrating National Voter Registration Day at home: they can completely register online at myvote.wi.gov.

Voter registration drives will be held throughout the city on Tuesday at the following locations:

7:30 am - 4:00 pm Madison Water Utility, 119 E. Olin Ave.

8:00 am – 4:30 pm City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Rm. 103

9:00 am - 8:30 pm Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd.

9:00 am - 8:30 pm Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

9:00 am - 8:30 pm Pinney Library, 204 Cottage Grove Rd.

9:00 am - 8:30 pm Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

10:00 am - 7:30 pm Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St.

10:00 am - 7:30 pm Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

10:00 am - 7:30 pm Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.

10:00 am - 7:30 pm Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd.

10:00 am - 7:30 pm Monroe Street Library, 1705 Monroe St.

10:00 am - 12:00 pm Capitol Lakes Terraces, 345 W. Main St. (Capitol Lakes residents only)

10:00 am - 2:00pm Madison College - Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St.

10:00 am - 2:00 pm Meadowmere of Madison Nursing Home - outside Dining Hall, 5601 Burke Rd.

10:00 am - 2:00 pm Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.

11:00 am - 1:00 pm Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St.

11:30 am - 3:00 pm Oak Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center - Grandview Hall, 718 Jupiter Dr.

11:30 am - 1:30 pm Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Assisted Living - Community Center, 5565 Tancho Dr.

12:00 - 2:00 pm Ian's Pizza - Frances Street, 319 N. Frances St.

12:00 - 2:00 pm Ian's Pizza - State Street, 100 State St.

12:30 - 2:30 pm Capitol Lakes Heights & Main Gate - Encore Room, 333 W. Main St.

12:30 - 1:00 & 3:00 - 3:30 pm TFOGS Open House, Warner Park Rec Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

1:00 - 3:00 pm St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Dr.

1:30 - 3:30 pm Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S. Mills St.

4:00 - 6:00 pm Madison College - Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

5:00 - 7:00 pm Ian's Pizza - Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Additional voter registration drives will be held at the following locations:

Thursday, Sept. 26 ​​​​​​10:15 am - 1:15 pm The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 2 5:00 - 8:00 pm Madison Children's Museum - Free Family Night, 100 N. Hamilton St. (Mock Election)

Proof of Address

Proof of address, either on paper or in an electronic format, is required for all voter registrations that are not completely

submitted online (proof of address is verified with the DMV for online submissions). The following types of documents

are acceptable as proof of address:

Utility bill that covers a time frame within the past 90 days (water, gas, electric, cable, internet, landline or cellular phone)

Bank or credit union statement

Credit card statement or mortgage statement

Current and valid Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin identification card

Paycheck or pay stub

Document issued by a unit of government (this includes a public school, Madison College, or UW-Madison)

Check issued by a unit of government

Affidavit from an agency (public or private) providing homeless services

Edgewood College fee statement, accompanied by an Edgewood College student ID

Intake document from a residential care facility

The types of proof of address most commonly used in the City of Madison are Wisconsin driver license/ID

cards, Madison Water Utility bills, Madison Gas & Electric bills, and UW-Madison documents.