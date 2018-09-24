National Walkout & Moment of Solidarity

press release: [En español abajo]

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez have bravely come forward and shared their stories about sexual misconduct and assault at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Even though Dr. Blasey Ford has repeatedly stated her desire to testify and bravely share her story, Senate Republicans are doing everything they can to shame, bully, and force her to testify under their unacceptable, inappropriate conditions.

At 1 p.m. EST Monday, join us for a national walk-out to show our support for Dr. Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. All you need to do is wear black and walk out - of your home, your office, your classroom, wherever you are - and post a picture to your social media with the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.

If you can’t walk out, you can show your support by posting a video or a picture to this event. Help spread the word: we believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe Deborah Ramirez. We believe survivors. And we won’t stand for Senate Republicans’ despicable attempts to strong-arm a sexual assault survivor.

If you're in Washington, D.C., join dozens of organizations in the Senate Hart Atrium at 12:30 pm EST. At 1pm EST, we'll walk out of the atrium to the Supreme Court for a National Speakout.

The event is co-hosted by:

Alliance for Justice

Alianza Nacional De Campesinas

Be A Hero

Center for Biological Diversity

Constitutional Accountability Center (CAC)

Center For American Progress Action Fund

Center for Reproductive Rights

CREDO Mobile

End Rape on Campus

Girls for Gender Equity - GGE

Know Your IX

Indivisible Guide

Jobs With Justice

Justice for Migrant Workers, J4MW

Lambda Legal

Legal Aid at Work

Me Too Movement

MoveOn

NARAL Pro-Choice America

National Alliance to End Sexual Violence

National Domestic Workers Alliance

National Organization for Women (NOW)

National Partnership for Women & Families

National Women's Law Center

People For the American Way

Planned Parenthood Action

Progressive Turnout Project

SEIU

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Lesbian Rights

The National Women's Health Network

The Opportunity Agenda

The United State of Women

UltraViolet

YWCA USA

Women's March

---

La Dra. Christine Blasey Ford ha valientemente levantado su voz y compartido su historia de violencia sexual a manos del juez nominado a la Corte Suprema, Brett Kavanaugh. A pesar de que Dra. Blasey Ford ha declarado en repetidas ocasiones su deseo de presentar testimonio y valientemente compartir su historia, los republicanos del Senado están haciendo todo lo posible para avergonzarla, intimidarla y obligarla a testificar bajo condiciones inapropiadas e inaceptables.

Este lunes a la 1 pm hora del este / 10am hora del oeste, únete a una huelga nacional para demostrar nuestro apoyo y solidaridad con Dra. Blasey Ford. Lo único que tiene que hacer es vestirse de negro y, a la hora designada, salir de su hogar, su oficina, su clase, donde sea que esté, tomarse una foto, y publicarla en sus redes sociales con el hashtag #BelieveSurvivors. Si no puede salir de su trabajo, puede demostrar su apoyo publicando un video o una imagen de solidaridad. Ayude a correr la voz: creemos a la Dra. Blasey Ford. Creemos a lxs sobrevivientes. Y no permitiremos que sigan los despreciables intentos de los republicanos en el Senado de atacar a una sobreviviente de violencia sexual.

Si te encuentras en Washington, D.C. mañana, únete a docenas de organizaciones en el Senato - Hart Atrium - a las 12:30 p.m. EST. A la 1 p.m. EST, saldremos del atrio a la Corte Suprema para un rally nacional.