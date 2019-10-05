Native American Spirituality and Care for the Earth

press release: Indigenous peoples believed that the earth and all things on it were sacred — living expressions of the Great Spirit, the nourishing Mother we call Earth. Join us as Katherine Heskin, an Edgewood College professor who is part Native American, helps us see the land through the eyes of this area’s earliest inhabitants and shares the spiritual wisdom they offer us in this time of environmental challenge.

This presentation is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. Meet in the lower parking lot .