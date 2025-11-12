Native Art in Wisconsin
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
From rock art & mounds to contemporary beadwork & theater, join Karen Ann Hoffman, NEA National Heritage Fellow and Oneida National Treasure, for a conversation about Native art in Wisconsin. Registration opens October 29 on our website.
This program is generously sponsored by the McFarland DEI Committee.
Info
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Lectures & Seminars
Art Exhibits & Events