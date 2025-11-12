Native Art in Wisconsin

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

From rock art & mounds to contemporary beadwork & theater, join Karen Ann Hoffman, NEA National Heritage Fellow and Oneida National Treasure, for a conversation about Native art in Wisconsin. Registration opens October 29 on our website.

This program is generously sponsored by the McFarland DEI Committee.

