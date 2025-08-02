Native Art Market

media release: The Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) will be hosting their 7th Annual Native Art Marketplace, an invitational showcase of Native art, on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Taliesin’s Hillside School (6604 Hwy 23 Trunk, Spring Green, WI 53588) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This celebration of the art and culture of Wisconsin's First People is a partnership between LEAF of Wisconsin Dells and Taliesin Preservation of Spring Green.

The Hillside School Complex at Taliesin will host award-winning Native artists who will exhibit and offer their work for sale, as well as demonstrate and share stories associated with their process and their culture. “We are honored to welcome Native artists at Taliesin and look forward to the connections and inspiration this gathering will foster. The unique valley of the Driftless Region that houses Taliesin has long been a place for building community, creating and exploring new ways of living. By hosting the Native Art Marketplace and celebrating Wisconsin’s First People—who called this land home long before Taliesin—we deepen our understanding and strengthen our sense of place,” says Taliesin Preservation Director of Programs Caroline Hamblen.

Featured artists include Dawn Dark Mountain (Oneida), Wasson Renee Dillard (Little Traverse Band of Odawa), Wade Fernandez (Menominee), and Chef Elena Terry (Ho-Chunk).

Featured artwork encompasses a diverse range of traditional and contemporary art forms, including black ash baskets, wood sculptures, paintings, and jewelry. A slate of complementary programs presented by experienced Native performers and educators will further highlight the traditions and lifeways of Wisconsin's many Indigenous tribes.

This free event is made possible due to a grant from the First Nations Development Institute. For more information, visit the Events page on the Taliesin Preservation website at taliesinpreservation.org/events or call (608) 588-7900 ext. 240.

To ensure that we can accommodate as many guests as possible, we strongly recommend pre-registration. We cannot guarantee admission to this event for those who have not pre-registered.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 2: Marketplace 10am-4pm

10:30-11:00 Ho-Chunk song and dance performance by Elliot Funmaker (Ho-Chunk) and troupe

11:30-12:00 Storytelling by Karen Hoffman (Oneida)

12:30-1:00 Food presentation by Elena Terry (Ho-Chunk)

1:30-2:00 Musical flute performance by Wade Fernandez (Menominee)

2:30-3:00 Musical guitar performance by Wade Fernandez (Menominee)