Native Art Market reception
to
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Artist and Curator Dakota Mace has invited Native artists to participate in the Native Art Markets Spring 2023 at Arts + Literature Laboratory. The spring market will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2023, 10am-5pm, with a preview on Friday, May 5, 5-9pm (during our opening reception for new exhibitions).
The following Native artists will share and sell their work in the galleries and host different artist workshops in the education studio. Work spans a wide range of traditional and contemporary art forms including Indigenous beadwork, quillwork, weaving, leather work, metals, and clothing. The Market has been organized by Dakota Mace, an interdisciplinary artist whose work focuses on translating the language of Diné history and beliefs, who works out of a studio at Arts + Literature Laboratory.
Monty Little, Diné
Paige Skenandore, Oneida
Sunny Webster, Oneida
Marjorie MorningStar Mehojah, Oneida
Josie Lee & Bonni Bird, Ho-Chunk
Yelihwakanyehs Powless, Oneida
Weeya Michelle Calif, Cherokee
Ava Belisle, St Croix Chippewa/Oneida
Laura Manthe, Oneida
Sayokla Kindness-Williams, Oneida
Adriana and Yvette Peguero, Monominee
Melanie Tallmadge Sainz, Ho-Chunk
Eliza Skenandore, Oneida
Kimberly Crowley, Ho-Chunk
Xavier Horkman, Oneida
Red Clover Tattoo Collective
Joe Mace, Diné
Tanya & Harvey Mace, Diné
Cynthia Otero, Diné
Melodee Sandoval, Diné