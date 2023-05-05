Native Art Market reception

media release: Artist and Curator Dakota Mace has invited Native artists to participate in the Native Art Markets Spring 2023 at Arts + Literature Laboratory. The spring market will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2023, 10am-5pm, with a preview on Friday, May 5, 5-9pm (during our opening reception for new exhibitions).

The following Native artists will share and sell their work in the galleries and host different artist workshops in the education studio. Work spans a wide range of traditional and contemporary art forms including Indigenous beadwork, quillwork, weaving, leather work, metals, and clothing. The Market has been organized by Dakota Mace, an interdisciplinary artist whose work focuses on translating the language of Diné history and beliefs, who works out of a studio at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

Monty Little, Diné

Paige Skenandore, Oneida

Sunny Webster, Oneida

Marjorie MorningStar Mehojah, Oneida

Josie Lee & Bonni Bird, Ho-Chunk

Yelihwakanyehs Powless, Oneida

Weeya Michelle Calif, Cherokee

Ava Belisle, St Croix Chippewa/Oneida

Laura Manthe, Oneida

Sayokla Kindness-Williams, Oneida

Adriana and Yvette Peguero, Monominee

Melanie Tallmadge Sainz, Ho-Chunk

Eliza Skenandore, Oneida

Kimberly Crowley, Ho-Chunk

Xavier Horkman, Oneida

Red Clover Tattoo Collective

Joe Mace, Diné

Tanya & Harvey Mace, Diné

Cynthia Otero, Diné

Melodee Sandoval, Diné