RSVP for Native Bees and their Conservation in Wisconsin’s Landscapes
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Enjoy a reception and dinner at the monastery and learn about bees and the role they play in the ecology of Wisconsin’s landscapes from Professor Claudio Gratton of the UW-Madison Entomology Department.
Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI 53562)
Cost: $40 (includes dinner and presentation)
Registration deadline: August 1, 2018
Questions: Call Greg Armstrong 608-836-1631 X123
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
