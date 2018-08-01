RSVP for Native Bees and their Conservation in Wisconsin’s Landscapes

press release: Enjoy a reception and dinner at the monastery and learn about bees and the role they play in the ecology of Wisconsin’s landscapes from Professor Claudio Gratton of the UW-Madison Entomology Department.

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI 53562)

Cost: $40 (includes dinner and presentation)

Registration deadline: August 1, 2018

Questions: Call Greg Armstrong 608-836-1631 X123