RSVP for Native Bees and their Conservation in Wisconsin’s Landscapes

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Enjoy a reception and dinner at the monastery and learn about bees and the role they play in the ecology of Wisconsin’s landscapes from Professor Claudio Gratton of the UW-Madison Entomology Department.

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI  53562)

Cost:  $40 (includes dinner and presentation)

Registration deadline:  August 1, 2018

Questions:  Call Greg Armstrong 608-836-1631 X123

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
608-836-1631
