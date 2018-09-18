press release:Upcoming Evenings with Audubon

Native bees are a wildly diverse and important group of animals -- numbering in the hundreds of species just in Wisconsin alone! Christy Stewart from the University of Wisconsin-Madison will kick off our fall Evenings with Audubon series with a presentation that opens your eyes to the beauty, variety, and significance of these little pollinators.

This talk is free, open to the public, and family-friendly!

On-site parking is limited; additional parking can be found on

surrounding neighborhood streets.