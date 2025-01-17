Native Garden Design Assistance

media release: Looking to create a beautiful, eco-friendly native garden but need a little guidance? Join us for a one-on-one session with a native garden expert! These personalized 30-minute sessions will help you plan your garden design and choose plants suited to your site’s unique conditions. Spaces are limited, so sign up early to secure your spot! If these sessions fill up quickly, additional dates may be added.

Cost: $15 per 30 minute session. You may bring more than one person from your household to the session. The fee will help support native plant education in Dane County. You must register for a specific time slot.

When you arrive: The design sessions will happen on the main level. When you arrive, please wait in the lobby until we call you for your session.

How to Prepare:

Maximize your time by coming prepared!

Select your garden area: Consider bringing a printed aerial map with measurements.

2. Assess sunlight:

Full Sun: 6+ hours of direct sunlight/day

Part Sun: 3–6 hours/day

Shade: Less than 3 hours/day

3. Check soil moisture: Is the spot you’ve chosen a spot that is usually wet? Does it dry out very quickly? Check your site in advance of the workshop to figure out if it is wet, medium or mostly dry.

These details will help us recommend plants perfectly suited for your site.

Let’s design a native garden you’ll love! 🌱