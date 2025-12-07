Native Garden Learning Hub Community Gathering
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: A community learning and networking event centered on creating, enhancing, and managing native plant gardens. This month's focus is on growing your own native plants using a milk jug winter sowing method, along with a seed swap. $5 per person (proceeds support environmental education and native plant programming).
Info
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Home & Garden