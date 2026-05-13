Native Garden Learning Hub
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Interested in putting in a native garden but not sure what plants to choose or feeling overwhelmed by the process? Join us at our next Native Garden Learning Hub! This event is hosted by the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and Wild Ones Madison to create a supportive community learning and networking space centered around native plant gardens.
This month’s special topic is 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗬𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀. Learning stations will include:
Mosquito management & Integrated pest management
Improving existing lawn & creating pollinator lawns
Compost 101
Stormwater practices
Dark Skies for Pollinators
Native Trees & Shrubs
Site Preparation
Garden Design
Together, we will share knowledge, build connections, and deepen our understanding of native plant gardens, all with the ultimate goal of expanding native habitats across our communities. Cost $5.
Learn more and register at:https://www.danecountyparks.com/Event/Detail/2619 (walk ins welcome – bring cash).