media release: Interested in putting in a native garden but not sure what plants to choose or feeling overwhelmed by the process? Join us at our next Native Garden Learning Hub! This event is hosted by the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and Wild Ones Madison to create a supportive community learning and networking space centered around native plant gardens.

This month’s special topic is 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗬𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀. Learning stations will include:

Mosquito management & Integrated pest management

Improving existing lawn & creating pollinator lawns

Compost 101

Stormwater practices

Dark Skies for Pollinators

Native Trees & Shrubs

Site Preparation

Garden Design

Together, we will share knowledge, build connections, and deepen our understanding of native plant gardens, all with the ultimate goal of expanding native habitats across our communities. Cost $5.

Learn more and register at:https://www.danecountyparks.com/Event/Detail/2619 (walk ins welcome – bring cash).