Native People in Wisconsin

media release: The Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau offers an exciting opportunity for our historians, curators and authors to visit your community and share the stories of our great state.

Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes), author of How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century and Rebel Poet: More Stories from a 21st Century Indian, was born and raised on the Oneida Reservation in northeastern Wisconsin and turned to poetry to continue the oral tradition of his people, the People of the Standing Stone. A member of the Iroquois Confederacy, his family is of the Bear clan. His first chapbook, "Two Shoes," was published in 2011. He and his wife live in Omro, Wisconsin, where their home is filled with love from six children and nine grandchildren.