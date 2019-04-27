Native Plant Garden Tour

press release: Early Signs of Spring. As trees begin to leaf out, Dutchman’s breeches, twin-leaf, and rue-anemones might be blooming in the woodland gardens, and pasqueflower and prairie-smoke in the prairie gardens. Susan Carpenter, Arboretum native plant gardener, will lead this tour.  Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. 

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
