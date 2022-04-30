Native Plant Garden Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Garden Tour: Early Signs of Spring. As trees begin to leaf out, Dutchman’s breeches, twin-leaf, and rue-anemones might be blooming in the woodland gardens, and prairie-smoke in the prairie gardens. Susan Carpenter, garden curator, will lead this tour of the Native Plant Garden. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
