Native Plant Garden Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Plants for Pollinators. Learn more about summer-blooming native and ornamental species in Arboretum gardens. Susan Carpenter, Arboretum native plant gardener, will highlight plants and gardening practices that support essential pollinators in urban/suburban landscapes. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Home & Garden