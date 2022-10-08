Native Plant Garden Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Conifers. David Stevens, garden curator, will explore the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ pinetum—the largest and most diverse conifer collection in the state. Located on a glacial drumlin, the collection presents a diverse array of conifers from around the world. Tours take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
