Native Plant Garden Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Fall in the Native Plant Garden. Color, fruits, seeds, late blooming plants, late-season insects—we will find these and more in the diverse native plant gardens around the Visitor Center. Susan Carpenter, Arboretum native plant gardener, will lead this tour. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Home & Garden