Native Plant Garden Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Color, fruits, seeds, late blooming plants, late-season insects—we will find these and more in the diverse native plant gardens around the Visitor Center. Susan Carpenter, garden curator, will lead this tour. Tours take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
